Bob Saget’s widow and the actor’s three adult daughters are taking legal action to prevent further disclosure of details about his death. According to ABC News, the relatives of the Full House star who died on January 9, state in court documents that there is no public interest in publishing further documentation about Saget’s death.
#Bob #Sagets #family #court #prevent #details #death #public
Storm in Petrópolis, Rio, leaves at least 78 dead
At least 78 people died, including eight children, in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio, after landslides and flooding...
Leave a Reply