The lawsuit Estrada vs. Rock. Apparently, the dispute that Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro brings with legislators and the governor over the issue of discounts on the drinking water rate and other pending issues escalated yesterday, not only because of the spread that the mayor published in this medium , but because in a public event he held state president Rubén Rocha Moya and local deputies responsible, but particularly —he said— Serapio Vargas Ramírez, for what could happen to him or his family, since he considers that they are fueling the hatred of the population against him. But just yesterday the former candidate for governor and former mayor Sergio Torres Félix clarified that the rejection of the citizens was being generated by him alone by making tax collection decisions that are detrimental, precisely, to the population.

Again. The inhabitants of Valle del Carrizo are no longer deluded that the General Hospital is going to be relaunched in medical care, because that has remained only promises. And there have been high-flying promises, such as that of the then Secretary of Health, José Narro, who even visited the facilities during the time of Enrique Peña Nieto as president. On this occasion, Marcos Bucio, general secretary of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, came to Sinaloa, and the possibility was opened for that hospital to pass to the IMSS-Wellness program. Even in the meeting that Bucio had with the governor Rubén Rocha Moya, the general director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, was linked. There is talk that a delegation from the medical institution will make a diagnosis. Yesterday the Secretary of Health in Sinaloa, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, was there to see the conditions in which he is. Everything looks like the hospital is going to be reactivated now, but there are those who say that “even seeing is believing.”

Chronic ill. In Escuinapa, citizens suffer from an insufficient supply of drinking water. As incongruous as it may seem, it was a situation that was already expected, due to the economic complications in which the administration headed by Blanca Estela García finds itself. The municipe assures that she received from the morenista Emmett Soto Grave a City Hall, if not bankrupt, at least without money in the box and an invalid Drinking Water Board. An aqueduct pump broke down over the weekend, and the commune has been looking in recent days for a company to provide one on credit.

Thorough investigation. The candidate for the leadership of the SNTE 53 Alfredo Heredia Cedano walked through Guasave yesterday, who took advantage of the visit to ask the authorities to go deeper into the issue of the audit of the trust of the USE and the SIAP, and if they find guilty, that they go to jail if necessary, because they cannot bet on oblivion or forgiveness, since, if there were acts of corruption, they have to be punished. He said that it is calculated that there should be about 6 billion pesos in the SIAP fund, but now it turns out that there are only 132 million pesos, which makes it clear that there was embezzlement and, therefore, proceed against those who are guilty of that action.

Even with extension. Lhe insistence on compliance with the payment of the planting permit for the autumn-winter 2021-2022 agricultural cycle expired on January 31, and since then the leadership of the Évora Valley Plant Health Board, headed by Carlos Beltrán Astorga has been raising awareness so that farmers who own a little more than 6,000 hectares that were left out of this program comply by establishing an extension. The detail that reveals this situation is how beaten this sector is because, says Carlos Beltrán, the delay in agricultural credits has delayed producers having resources with which to meet commitments in recent months and, despite the fact that the extension period was very short, they needed to hurry it up more and look for other types of loans if they want to face the agricultural cycle.

#floor