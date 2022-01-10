Bob saget, the comedian and actor known primarily for his portrayal of Danny Tanner in the classic comedy Full house (Tres por tres en Latin America) and for being the adult voice of Ted mosbi In the series How I meet your mother, he was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, California. According to detectives, no signs of drug use were found, so the cause of death will be determined by the coroner.

The actor was in that city as part of his comedy tour. According to the dates set on his Twitter account, the comedian performed at night in Ponte Vedra beach, Florida. The news mourns Hollywood, so in the next note we will highlight the series in which the actor dazzled with his performance.

Latest tweet from Bob Saget. Photo: Twitter Bob Saget.

Full house (Three by three)

It is an American comedy created by Jeff Franklin for the ABC channel. The show chronicles the events of a widowed father named Danny Tanner, a character played by Bob Saget. Danny enlists his brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis and his best friend Joey Gladstone to help raise his three daughters. The series has eight seasons and 192 episodes.

How I meet your mother

Josh Radnor played Ted Mosby for all nine seasons of How I Meet Your Mother, but it was Bob Saget who voiced the adult version of the character. Saget served as the narrator for nearly every episode of the comedy that aired on CBS. Despite the fact that the actor never appeared in the series, his participation was important to tell the plot.

Fuller house

The sequel series to Full house premiered on Netflix on February 26, 2016 and ran for five seasons, concluding on June 2, 2020. In the new installment, Bob Saget again played Danny Tanner, who was now a DJ and father of Stephanie, and grandfather to Jackson, Max, Tommy Jr. and Dani.

America’s funniest home videos

Bob Saget was the host of the show, showing the home videos that captured comedic situations, mishaps, and staged jokes submitted by viewers. The program consisted of the studio audience voting for the funniest video for the owner to win attractive prizes.

Silly and Dumber: When did Harry meet Lloyd?

The comedy film tells the story of two kind-hearted but incredibly foolish friends who bump into a briefcase. The object unknown to them contains money destined for kidnappers with connections to the mafia. In the film, Bob Saget plays Jessica’s father, a headstrong student reporter.