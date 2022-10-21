Board | Sinipuna is not the Finns’ favorite for the next government

The Coalition and Sdp are the most popular parties for the next government, according to a recent survey.

Finns is not an overwhelming favorite for the country’s next government base, says a study published by the Municipal Development Foundation.

A bourgeois government formed by the coalition, basic Finns, the center and possibly the Christian Democrats and Rkp is considered to be the best alternative.

A bourgeois government is considered the best alternative by about a quarter, 24 percent of the population. The second is a red-green government like the current one, which is supported by 22 percent of Finns. The parties of the Red Green government were listed in the survey as Sdp, center, greens, left or Rkp.

Behind the bourgeois and red-green government is the blue-red government, which is supported by 16 percent of Finns. Sdp and Kookomus, and possibly the Greens or Rkp were listed as the parties of the Sinipunahallitus in the survey.

Only six percent of Finns would support a blue-green government formed by the coalition, the center, the greens and the Rkp.

A quarter, or 25 percent, of the respondents could not name the most preferred option as the next form of government.

From Finns just under half, i.e. 49 percent, consider the participation of the coalition and 46 percent of the Sdp in the country’s next government to be quite or very important, according to the results of the survey.

The third most popular government party would be the center, with a good third or 37 percent of respondents qualifying for the country’s next government.

They are followed by the Greens with 29 percent support, the Left Alliance with 28 percent support, and Basic Finns, which would also be supported by 28 percent of respondents.

Different supporters of the parties have different wishes for the bearers of government responsibility. The main interest is focused on which parties the supporters of different parties want in the government in addition to their own party.

Sdp’s supporters would like the government to have their own party plus the Left Alliance, the Greens and the Center.

Basic Finns, on the other hand, would like the next government to consist of not only their own party but also the coalition and the Christian Democrats, and in addition to these, possibly the Liike Nyt party or the centre.

In addition to their own party, the voters of the coalition would like the center, Rkp and Sdp or Liike Nyti to join the government.

On the other hand, supporters of the center hope to have the coalition, Sdp and Rkp or the Christian Democrats as their government partners.

Women’s and men’s hopes for the next government differ according to the results of the survey. Men hope for a bourgeois government as the next government, while the most popular among women is the current red-green government base.

Educational background and social status are also connected to opinions about the country’s next government.

The popularity of the bourgeois government is growing in the direction of the highly educated, and its support is higher than average among upper and lower white-collar workers and entrepreneurs. More students than average would be satisfied with the current red-green government base.

The level of income is also connected to views on the best basis for government. Those with good incomes support a bourgeois government, while among those with low incomes, a red-green base like the current one gets more approval than average.