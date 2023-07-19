Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Board | Orpo starts his vacation: Mykkänen, Grahn-Laasonen and Purra take over

July 19, 2023
Petteri Orpo will be replaced by three government ministers during the three-week vacation. Riikka Purra is the last deputy prime minister.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) starts a three-week vacation on Thursday. According to the Government website, Orpo will return to his annual leave on August 13.

Three government ministers take care of the orphan during the vacation. Minister of the Environment and Climate Kai Mykkänen (kok) will first act as deputy prime minister from 20 to 23 July. After this, the task is transferred to the Minister of Social Security Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (kok), who replaces the prime minister until August 6.

During Orpo’s last holiday week, 7.–13. from August, the Minister of Finance acts as the Prime Minister’s deputy Riikka Purra (p.s.).

Constitution According to the Prime Minister, when the Prime Minister is unable to perform his duties, the deputy appointed minister, who is Purra in Orpo’s board, will perform his duties.

If the Prime Minister’s deputy is also unable to do so, the oldest minister present in terms of years of service is appointed as the deputy. The oldest Orpo government minister in terms of years of office is the Minister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson (r).

Orphan the government has already faced several crises during its first month. At the beginning of last week, Riikka Purra’s racist and violent texts written 15 years ago became widely public.

There has also been a discussion about the text Purra wrote on her own blog in 2019, where she calls Muslim women “black verses”.

Purra has apologized for his texts from 15 years ago, but not his blog post from four years ago.

On Wednesday thousands of people showed Demonstration against racism in the center of Helsinki. Zero tolerance! The march called “Racists out of the government” specifically demanded Purra’s resignation from the ministerial position.

Rkp’s parliamentary group is going to meet during the rest of the week to discuss the government’s situation.

