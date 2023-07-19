Twenty years of Alonso in Hungary

Almost twenty years ago, on August 24, 2003, Fernando Alonso won his first success in Formula 1 behind the wheel of the Renault in Hungarian Grand Prix. At the time, few would have imagined being able to see the Spaniard once again engaged in the world championship two decades later, at the age of almost 42 and above all capable of obtaining other podium finishes, but with a ‘Mission 33’that is the goal of his 33rd victory in the Circus, which is slow to materialize.

Holiday weekend?

This is inevitably the goal most coveted by the two-time world champion, who hopes to be able to reach this weekend at the Hungaroring with theAston Martin: “I think we got the most out of a challenging weekend like Silverstone – he has declared – it was good to race in front of the British fans and also to spend some time in the new Tech Campus. Now let’s focus on Budapest. I have many good memories of racing at the Hungaroring. I won my first Formula One race in 2003, exactly 20 years ago, and it’s often where I celebrate my birthday. It will be strange to celebrate it this year in Belgium, but hopefully we have something else to celebrate this weekend. Overtaking isn’t easy here, but sometimes there are very strange races with unpredictable weather, so we have to be ready to capitalize and score as many points as possible.”

Stroll still aims for the podium

In Hungary, however, he hopes to unlock himself Lance Stroll, who this season, unlike his teammate, has not yet managed to get a podium finish. At the wheel of an Aston Martin that proved to be the real surprise of this start to the world championship, the Canadian hopes to achieve this goal at the Hungaroring, starting from a good performance in qualifying: “It’s a super technical circuit, full of bends and pitfalls – has explained – it’s a very different challenge to Silverstone, both for the cars and the drivers. Stylistically, it’s more like a kart circuit, with sequences of tight corners and only one real straight, so hopefully it will suit the AMR23. Overtaking can be difficult, so we will try to find a good pace in the practice sessions for to ensure a good performance in qualifying on Saturday. Budapest is a fantastic city and the fans always create an incredible atmosphere, so I can’t wait to compete”.