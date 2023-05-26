Roberto Lacorte will return to race the 24h of Le Mans this year thanks to the agreement reached with Graff Racing.

The Tuscan will have to replace François Heriau as a driver with a Bronze license, who injured his back in a test and therefore out of the race on 10-11 June valid as the fourth seasonal event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

Lacorte had been the protagonist until 2021 of the World Championship and the French classic with his Cetilar Racing team, first aboard the Dallara LMP2 – with which he also managed to reach the Top10 – and then with the Ferrari 488 in the LMGTE AM class.

The last outing on the Circuit de la Sarthe for the 54-year-old from Pisa ended early in the night due to a contact with another car.

From 2022 Cetilar Racing moved to the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but Lacorte could not miss the opportunity to return to Le Mans, where he will have to share the wheel of the Oreca 07-Gibson #39 together with Giedo Van Der Garde and Patrick Pilet giving the assault on the LMP2 PRO/AM Class.

#39 Graff Racing Oreca 07 – Gibson LMP2 of Eric Trouillet, Sebastien Page, David Droux Photo by: Marc Fleury

“I am very happy and excited to have this opportunity to return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans on a prototype, and moreover with two great drivers like Giedo and Patrick and such an experienced team – commented Lacorte – As a Bronze driver of the crew I will give my all with a team that has all it takes to do well.”

Pascal Rauturier, Graff Racing Team Manager, adds: “I am sorry not to be able to share this edition with François, who was at the heart of this project. Roberto will take his place, he is very motivated and his experience will be a great asset. We have still a great lineup of drivers who will be great protagonists in the LMP2 PRO-AM category and we can’t wait to return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit in a few days”.