The Resident Evil Decades of Horror Village Edition is the Humble Bundles definitive of the Capcom series, since it allows you to take home all the most relevant titles for a price incredible, apart from the very recent remake of Resident Evil 4. All the chapters of the main genre are included, including Resident Evil Village (the 2005 version of the fourth is present). Divided into four price ranges, it represents a real bargain.

Paying at least €2.73 they take home:

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition – Includes Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Episode 1

Resident Evil

Resident Evil Revelations

Paying at least €9.11 they also take home:

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition

Resident Evil 4 (2005)

Resident Evil 0

Paying at least €18.23 you also get:

Finally, paying €31.90 you get:

We specify that the bundle is valid only for PC and that all the included games will be redeemed on Steam.

As always, it is fair to remember that part of the proceeds will go to charity, in the case of One Tree Planted and Code.org. The first is an association that deals with the reforestation of the planet, while the second thinks about the diffusion of computer culture.