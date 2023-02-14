Torre Pacheco will once again host Winter Freak, the VIII Manga and Alternative Culture Hall of the Region of Murcia, which will be held on February 18 and 19 in Ifepa. The event, which is expected to be attended by some 14,000 people, proposes topics ranging from Japanese culture and its traditions, history or mythology, to its animation and everything related to ‘freak’ culture.

The programming includes more than 200 activities, including manga, anime, comics, movies, TV, video games, YouTube ‘cosplay’, ‘k-pop’ contests, a shopping area, workshops and talks.

The general director of the ICA, Manuel Cebrián, highlighted this Tuesday, during the presentation of Winter Freak, that “this support is part of the regional government’s strategy to promote cultural activity in all its manifestations, including this one, which is a focus of fundamental interest to younger audiences. This quote is already “a national benchmark for lovers of this genre”, which already has multiple adaptations to different formats, such as anime or real-image animation series, movies, video games and novels.

new board games



Along with the program of contents, the event will also have a commercial gallery with 40 companies of ‘merchandising’, complements and accessories, in an area of ​​15,000 square metres.

Among them, the largest ‘Artist Alley’ in the Region, with artists from all over the country at the hands of ‘La Isla’; more than a thousand square meters dedicated exclusively to board games by the association ‘¿A que Jugamos?’; a ‘K-Pop’ area where Korean pop fans will be able to dance all weekend thanks to the ‘A.Move’ association, and also the largest game area in the Region, prepared with multiple video consoles and their respective tournaments giving great prominence to those of ‘Tekken 7’ and ‘Dragon Ball Fighter’ Z at the hands of Virtual Fighters.

On the other hand, training and professional opportunities are one of the pillars of the event with the latest in design, video games, art and technology, from the leading universities and schools in the Region, together with the collaboration of publishers such as Selecta Visión and Ibrea.

Among the guests, giving life to the favorite Manga characters, they will have the national ‘cosplayers’ Galefic and Sumiire, and, for the first time in Spain, the Korean international ‘cosplayer’ Song Joo A. As for YouTube, he will return as a guest on Culinary ‘influencer’ from La Cocina del Pirata, Holy Anime, or the cartographer Ieldur Ackerman. The comedian creator of @RiotComedyFem, Penny Jam, will offer a live show and you will be able to meet the dubbers who give voice to the characters of the Jujutsu Kaise series, David Flores, Omar Lozano, Carlos Lorenzo and Joel Gómez. In addition to having the drag artists Onix and Sotiri.

For its part, the General Directorate for Youth will be present at the event with its own space of one hundred square meters in which information related to all topics of interest to young people will be offered, such as the European Solidarity Corps, Erasmus+, Eurodisea , youth guarantee, youth correspondents, youth hostels and ‘hostels’ of the Region, Regional School of Animation and Free Time with a program of its own activities that can be carried out throughout the entire weekend. A part of the stand will be allocated to the youth card, promoted by the Community, CaixaBank and Imagin.

The general director of Youth, José Manuel López, specified that the activities that take place in this meeting “are aimed at artistic creation, but it also aims to provide young people with information on volunteering, equality, employment, leisure, health, as well as sensitizing them about aspects for their personal protection, with a specific workshop on Comics against cyberbullying.

For more information on the event schedule, you can consult the page www.winterfreak.universofreak.com.