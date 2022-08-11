The bank’s president, Gustavo Montezano, said that the 1st half of 2022 was the most profitable in terms of profits in the history of BNDES.

BNDES (National Bank for Economic Development) recorded net income of R$ 11.7 billion in the 2nd quarter, a 120.7% jump compared to the same period in 2021. The bank’s balance sheet was published this Thursday (11.Aug.2022) ). Here’s the intact (1,819 KB).

According to the data, the result was influenced by the revenue of R$ 4.7 billion with dividends and interest on equity paid by companies in which it invests and by the sale of Eletrobras shares (R$ 1.5 billion).

The president of BNDES, Gustavo Montezano, said that with net income in the 2nd quarter, the development bank had the most profitable 1st semester in its history, in terms of nominal profits, while at the same time “the financial result was completed with very solid qualitative deliveries”.

Disbursements for current loans totaled R$ 18.4 billion from April to June, up 46% compared to the same period in 2021. Medium, small and micro-enterprises received 37.2% of the resources released.

According to the development bank, delinquency up to 90 days remained low, at 0.17% at the end of the 2nd quarter, compared to 0.21% at the end of the 1st quarter.

The bank’s administrative expenses reached a level of R$93 billion, an amount greater than the previous quarter by approximately R$76 million.

The BNDES’ 2nd quarter ended with an expanded loan portfolio of R$ 453.4 billion, which represented a growth of 2.4% compared to the previous quarter.