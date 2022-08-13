The time for restyling is approaching BMW X5 M. The high-performance version of the German SUV has undergone new tests in disguise: the camouflage livery worn by the prototypes of the model that took to the track at the Nurburgring covered part of the lines and design of the new car, allowing every way to catch a glimpse of some details. stylistic that will also be confirmed on the final version of the SUV. In any case, we are talking about very limited changes, if not for the grill front which should be characterized by many air intakes and a rather spaced double kidney.

It seems averted at least for the moment the hypothesis of an imposing grille, which had gained height after witnessing BMW’s decisions with other high-performance models such as the XM. Externally, the rest of the car should remain almost unchanged, while inside the passenger compartment the technological and digital innovations will not be begged: the X5 M will be equipped with a large curved display that will integrate the 12.3 “digital instrument panel. and the 14.9 ″ infotainment system. The engine range will depend a lot on the fittings that BMW intends to propose: if it is confirmed that the X5 M will be offered only in the variant Competition, then it will be pushed by the new S68 engine that will make its debut on the XM. Unlike the latter, however, it will be less performing, since the former delivers a nominal power of 740 hp and a maximum torque of 999 Nm.