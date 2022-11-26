When performance meets elegant design and quality materials, the result can only be surprising. And precisely from the meeting of these three elements, generated by the collaboration between BMW and Alcantaraa special one-off of the M4 Competition. A partnership that the two companies wanted to celebrate on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the birth of the high-performance M division of the German brand, which in 2022 launched a series of very special models to pay homage to this anniversary.

Let’s start with the great confirmation: that of the power unit under the hood. This one-off BMW M4 Competition, presented for the first time at the House of BMW in via Verri in Milan, is in fact based on the current generation of the most successful model series in the history of BMW M, and hides under the body an in-line six-cylinder engine with power up to 510hp, M TwinPower Turbo technology system and high-revving characteristics. The real novelty is inside the passenger compartment, where the hand of Alcantara, which dressed the seats, the roof, the pillars and the door panels, sometimes in black with contrasting stitching, others alternating black and yellow of the livery, developed specifically to celebrate the historic collaboration and show the extreme customization capacity of the Milanese atelier. Mention also for the headrests where the presence of the M logo stands out, created for the 50th anniversary of the M division, and the 50 Jahre BMW logo, both embroidered.

A one-off that looks to the future, but without forgetting the past: some details of the car, such as the central seat with a ribbed effect or the weaving on the door panel, are in fact inspired by the historic BMW 3.0 CSL from 1972. “2022 is a special year for BMW’s M division as we celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the brand which has always offered the sportiest cars in our range – commented Massimiliano Di Silvestre, President and CEO of BMW Italia – An extraordinary story born with a car that has become legendary and has an Italian DNA. The BMW M1 designed by Giugiaro. So it was one natural choice enthusiastically welcome Alcantara’s proposal to create a one-off of the BMW M4 Competition. It was a perfect way to celebrate 50 years of BMW M with an Italian design of great excellence and with cutting-edge and sustainable materials”.