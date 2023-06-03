So there is still much more than 510 hp in the engine of a BMW M3 Touring, how much exactly will G-Power show you.

There is finally another BMW M Touring in the form of the M3. With the Mercedes-AMG C63 and probably the Audi RS5 Avant (new RS4) going hybrid, the turbocharged straight six in the front is the M3 Touring (G81) a nice option in its segment. You do get Touring only as the least ‘purist’ version of the car, namely the Competition xDrive, only with automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. The regular M3 with rear-wheel drive and manual gearbox as a Touring would be completely unique. Oh well, you can add a negative note to everything.

G-Power G3M Touring

Let’s face it, the fun package of the new M3 with room for five plus dog, we should cherish that. G-Power is now also unleashing their magic on the new Touring. The BMW tuner already has several versions of the M3 (G80) and M4 (G82/G83) and adding it to the Touring seems to be child’s play.

First of all, the BMW M3 Touring by G-Power has been made visually thick. Not only because of the green color in which it is presented – which is probably Individual’s new matte green tint – also because all kinds of carbon parts have been added. The most remarkable are the carbon intakes on the hood and the carbon power bulge above the block. The new M3 will not be subtle, so you better make something thick out of it. Hurricane RSrims with gold accents complete the whole.

720 hp!

Like almost every tuning package you can go for three stages. The first adds 110 hp to reach 620 hp and 750 Nm. Stage 2 already gives you 670 hp and 800 Nm, thanks to software upgrades and more passage in the exhaust. 670 hp is therefore not even the biggest step and that is already as much horsepower as the Lamborghini Murcièlago SV produced. The stunner is Stage 3: 720 hp and 850 Nm. Not too long ago, those were astonishing numbers for a top-of-the-line supercar. And now you get it in a relatively compact BMW station wagon.

The recipe is delicious, the execution can be as intense as you want. The BMW M3 Touring by G-Power is a nice powerhouse.

