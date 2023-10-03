Starting from January 2024, the Mini brand’s business model will be regulated by a new agency contract signed by the entire network of BMW Group Italy. Thirty-four entrepreneurs and partners of the Group ratified the agreement they participated to the construction of the new business model together with the management of the Italian branch of the Monaco company.

Massimiliano Di Silvestre

“In a constantly changing scenario, the current business model was also working revised, rethought, reinvented – explains Massimiliano Di Silvestre, president and CEO of BMW Italia – We want to lead the transformation of retail together with our dealers. We believe our future lies in an agency model. We designed it in collaboration with our sales partners, who will remain the backbone of our success. The objective of this realignment is to ensure a sustainable, successful and profitable business for the BMW Group and the network. The signing by our dealers of the new agency contract for the Mini brand certifies the correctness of the process we followed, the solidity of the relationship with our partners and the sharing of the strategy”.

Enzo Zarattini

“The signing of the new agency contract for the MINI brand – declared Enzo Zarattini, President of ACIB (Italian BMW Dealers Association) – testifies to the strong relationship between us and BMW Italia and I am sure that we will continue to work together on a project that will give us the satisfactions that we all expect.”

In 2026 it will be BMW’s turn

The implementation of the new business model will be staggered over time and by brand: the start will be with MINI in 2024, while the BMW brand will follow in 2026. The entrepreneurial spirit of the dealers will be strengthened with a view to a more efficient use of working capital, avoiding fixed assets in the stock for the benefit of investments aimed at guiding the customer through the premium purchasing experience and focused on the evolution of the new and used sales organization and the assistance service.