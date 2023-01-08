According to Oliver Zipse, those state-of-the-art screens in all new cars will not last long.

Tesla has caused a real revolution in the car world. The fact that everyone now has to use an electric car is partly due to the pioneer. However, something that is also inextricably linked to Tesla is the large screen to operate just about everything in the car. This may not be a social development on the same level, but everyone with a modern car has to deal with it.

Not everyone is happy about that, though. Of course, it looks cool at first glance, such a clean interior with only a few screens and few buttons. But greasy fingers, less ease of use and questionable durability are real disadvantages. After all, you can find a button blindly, all men (m/f/i) will agree with me. With a touchscreen you always have to look to see what you are doing. Change is not always improvement.

Secretly, the screen revolution is probably just cost-driven. Those screens are no longer that expensive in 2023. So you have/had a cool, modern, minimalist look for little as a manufacturer. However…the next step is already in the starting blocks, according to BMW CEO Oliver Zipse.

According to the best man, screens will soon be out again, starting from 2025. That while BMW has held on to physical buttons for quite a long time. It wasn’t until iDrive 8 that the people of Munich tacked more to a setup that is more grafted on touch screens.

The next step, however, is an expanded version of head-up displays, according to Zipse. Not entirely surprising, since something similar is already in the ‘i Vision Dee’ concept that BMW recently unveiled. Physical screens are therefore replaced by that screen that has always been in front of you, namely the windshield. Unlike the average head up display in recent BMWs, occupants will also be able to look at the projections. Future BMWs will be timeless in terms of looks, both inside and out.

You’re probably wondering whether all this isn’t a huge distraction. According to BMW, it’s not too bad. This is mainly because the Bavarians say they only project the information on the screen ‘at the right time’. How and what that means, we will probably see in 2025. Or maybe a few years after that, if things don’t go your way… Are you already looking forward to it?

