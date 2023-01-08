The co-president of Naughty Dog, Neil Druckmannexplained how the idea of ​​inserting the Ellie’s mother in the television adaptation of The Last of Us branded HBO.

As we get closer to the small screen debut of the aforementioned TV series more details have been released on how the adaptation will stay true to the source material and how yes will detach from it.

Among the elements that will differentiate the TV series from the original game we find the presence of Ellie’s mother (played by Ashley Johnson). In the video game the character it is only mentionedwhile in the series he’ll be there.

The aforementioned Neil Druckmann of Naughty Dog explained in a recent interview what prompted the authors of the series to include this character

In the interview in question, released to Rotten TomatoesDruckmann talked about how the story can be approached differently between a TV show and a video game, noting that the show can leave Joel and Ellie’s perspective for give us the point of view of some of the other characters. In addition, the director added the following: