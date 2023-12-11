“We don’t want to write off the combustion engine.” With this statement, BMW boss Oliver Zipse set the topic for the combustion engine Lecture at the Rhine-Main Economic Initiative in Frankfurt. In contrast to competitors such as Mercedes, BMW has so far avoided putting an expiration date on the production of cars with combustion engines. In his presentation, the BMW boss defended himself against criticism that the car manufacturer lacked determination: “Openness to technology is not a decision-making backlog.” Rather, it was wrong to “badmouth products that are still being offered.”

BMW wants to increase the share of electric cars in its sales from around 15 percent this year to 50 percent by 2030. But it is not necessary to concentrate solely on this type of drive, says Zipse. Demand for BMW electric cars is currently rising sharply, while sales of combustion engines and plug-in hybrids have only fallen slightly. The BMW boss therefore thinks it makes sense to drive in two lanes.

This can certainly be reconciled with the international climate protection goals, says Zipse, referring to a review of the goals for 2030 by the Scientific Based Targets Initiative (SBTI). This is the name of the international organization that evaluates business models to see whether they help limit global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. This is certified by SBTI for BMW. In the longer term, however, the organization is calling for a farewell to the combustion engine: its most recent recommendations for car manufacturers state that they must commit to phasing out the production of cars with combustion engines by 2040 at the latest.

Zipse: Many customers are not yet ready for electric cars

For Zipse, this is not an argument to switch completely to electromobility sooner. Many customers are not yet ready to switch to a purely battery-electric vehicle. Zipse believes that if new cars with combustion engines were no longer offered, many consumers would simply keep their old cars for longer. In any case, the importance of the existing fleet is overlooked. However, there are more than 1.2 billion vehicles with combustion engines in use worldwide, “which is why e-fuels are also important”.







“Isn’t it a bit much for you to take on?” objects FAZ editor Carsten Knop, who is moderating the event on Friday. Zipse disagrees. Diversity is a recipe for success. A “radical reduction in complexity,” on the other hand, is risky, “if you do that, you will shrink.” The fact that Zipse prefers to think big is also shown by an exchange of blows about the new BMW i7. It is an electric car, but at 5.39 meters long it is also one of the largest luxury sedans in the world. When Knop pointed out that the car was “quite long,” the BMW boss replied with a grin: “It still sells well.”

This also applies to other models from the premium manufacturer: Despite the weak economy, BMW sold more cars in the first nine months of this year than in the comparable period of 2022.

And so the CEO turns against the widespread mood of crisis in the economy. There have also been wars and economic risks in the past. What is really new are the high energy prices and the bottlenecks in the procurement of important raw materials. This makes it all the more important to use resources carefully and to do business in the original sense, says Zipse.

The manager, who grew up in Bensheim, leaves it open whether he would support a return of the International Motor Show (IAA) to Frankfurt. In her welcoming speech, the managing director of the economic initiative, Annegret Reinhardt-Lehmann, said: “If at some point Munich is no longer an option for hosting the IAA, we would be happy to receive a favorable vote from you.” Moderator Knop picks up the ball again to say goodbye : “Arrive safely back in Munich – and next time just bring the IAA with you.”







“Economic talks on the Main“ are an event organized by the Hotel Steigenberger Frankfurter Hof, the Frankfurt/Rhein-Main Economic Initiative, Messe Frankfurt GmbH and the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.