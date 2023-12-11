The Gaza Strip is the scene of intense fighting and bombing this Monday, the day after the Islamist movement Hamas warned that none of the hostages captured in Israel would leave “alive” if its demands for the release of Palestinian prisoners are not met.

(Also: The deaths in Gaza exceed 18,000, according to the Strip's Ministry of Health)

Powerful airstrikes hit the center and east of Khan Yunis, the large city in the south of the Strip where thousands of civilians took refuge after fleeing the fighting that raged in the north.

(You can read: The WHO approves a resolution calling for immediate help for the Gaza Strip)

The Ministry of Health of the Palestinian territory, governed by Hamas since 2007, reported that At least 32 bodies were transferred to the Naser hospital in this city in the last 24 hours.

The ministry also noted that there were “dozens” of deaths throughout the territory, including in Gaza City and the Jabaliyia refugee camp, in the north of the enclave, as well as in the Nuseirat and Maghazi camps, in the center.

(Also read: EU Ministers will address sanctions on Hamas and the continuity of support for Ukraine)

Islamic Jihad, the second armed Islamist movement in Gaza, claimed that one of its fighters blew up a house where Israeli soldiers were searching for the entrance to an underground tunnel.

Israeli bombings on Gaza.

The Israeli army, for its part, reported rocket fire from Gaza towards Israel.

Israel has bombed the small enclave since October 7, in response to the attack carried out by Hamas against its territory, in which Islamist militants killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped about 240 people, according to Israeli authorities.

In parallel to the bombings, Israel, which promised to “annihilate” Hamas, has been carrying out ground operations in the enclave since October 27.

(Also: Jordan, without water, seeks to fix its poor water management without counting on Israel)

The dead in Gaza due to Israel's offensive exceed 18,000 and the injured exceed 49,200, the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian Strip reported this Monday.

The latest report from the ministry, controlled by the Islamist group, puts the death toll at 18,007, 70 percent of them women and children, and at least 49,229 injured.

Health warned again of the dramatic situation of the health system in Gaza, with about 300 deaths among medical personnel, more than 300 injured and a bed occupancy of 276 percent, 233 in intensive care.

(Also read: The rebirth of the Israel-Palestine state solution, almost eight decades later)

A family arrives at the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis after their home was hit by an Israeli attack in the southern Gaza city.

'Meet the demands'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Hamas fighters this Sunday to lay down their weapons, stating that many surrenders had been recorded in recent days.

“The war continues, but it is the beginning of the end for Hamas,” declared the nationalist leader, quoted in a statement.

His national security advisor stated that The army had killed around 7,000 militiamen during the fighting, which is currently centered in the south of the territory.

The army announced Monday that 101 Israeli soldiers had been killed since the start of the ground offensive.

Israeli military vehicles move in an area near the border with the Gaza Strip.

Israel says some 137 hostages are still being held in Gaza. A seven-day truce that came into effect on November 24 allowed dozens of hostages to be exchanged for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

But Hamas declared this Sunday that none of those still held will leave Gaza “alive” “without an exchange and negotiation, and without meeting the demands” of the Islamist movement.

Qatar, the main mediator between the two sides, assured that efforts for a new truce and more hostage releases continued, but that Israeli bombings were “reducing” the possibilities.

The UN General Assembly will meet this Tuesday to talk about the situation in Gaza, after the United States vetoed a resolution for a new ceasefire on Friday.

The meeting could conclude with a written statement, diplomatic sources indicated. The draft text, to which AFP had access on Sunday, largely takes up the resolution to call for a new truce, vetoed on Friday in the Security Council.

The head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, again rejected a ceasefire.

“With Hamas still alive, still intact and … with the stated intention of repeating October 7 over and over again, it would simply perpetuate the problem,” he told ABC News on Sunday.

The American politician noted, however, that Washington was “very, very aware of the terrible human cost” of the conflict.

'Towards a catastrophe'

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that “the situation is rapidly evolving towards a catastrophe” that could have “irreversible” consequences for the Palestinians and the region.

Nearly 1.9 million of Gaza's 2.4 million people have been displaced, nearly a million of them children, according to the U.N. children's agency.

Israel had ordered civilians to take refuge in the south of the territory, but the army attacks targets throughout the Strip.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians are now crowding in the south, near the closed border with Egypt, and are forced to move repeatedly as the fighting spreads.

UN Secretary General, António Guterres.

“We move from one area to another, and there is no safe place,” Abu Mohamed lamented to AFP, on the way to Rafah, which has become a large camp.

The bombings have left fields of ruins and damaged health infrastructure in the Strip. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), only 14 of Gaza's 36 hospitals are operating normally..

The health system is “on its knees and collapsing,” warned the director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The war has also increased fear that the conflict will spread to other countries in the region.

In Syria, Israeli aircraft bombed “sites of Hezbollah”, the Lebanese Shiite movement, in the suburbs of Damascus at night, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH).

At least four people, including two fighters from Hamas ally Hezbollah, were killed in these attacks, according to the UK-based NGO.

AFP