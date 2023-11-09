Look, with a BMW 635 CLX you are truly original and unique. Together with six others, that is.

Youngtimers, classics, enthusiast cars. The enthusiasts for those vehicles can be divided into two camps. On the one hand, people who really want everything to be as original as possible, and on the other hand, people who want to make something special out of their vehicle.

And even with people who like to modify their cars, you can go in any direction. Just like with partners, clothing and music, it is all very sensitive to taste. But even though certain music may not be to your taste, you can certainly endorse the quality of the recording and the art of the musicians.

That’s it Carlex also the case. This is their latest project, the BMW 635 CLX. They have taken a very thorough look at it. It’s a restomod in the sense that they did make some updates. Only the car does not try to make a modern impression.

BMW 635 CLX

Because look at that front: one Sharknose with two narrow kidney grilles and two double headlights, just neat halogen instead of misplaced diodes. The exterior changes are quite modest. Almost all black plastic is now painted in body color (in this case black).

As you know, Carlex are specialists in the field of interiors and this is clearly visible in the BMW 635 CLX. No, the OEM enthusiasts should look away, because this is not how they would do BMW. No, not even in the Individual department. Everything has been reupholstered. It is a combination of dark brown leather and black suede.

Interior

And by everything, we really mean everything. So the door panels, dashboard and center tunnel are not made of premium plastic, but super premium leather or suede. But it goes (much) further than that. Even the dials are made of leather in the BMW 635 CLX.

It is very cool that they have opted for an automatic. So it is not an M635i, but just a regular 635 automatic. So a GT that is more geared towards touring and cruising than maximum sportiness. That suits this car.

Ambitious plans with the BMW 635 CLX

Because Carlex did not want to disrupt the classic looks of the radio, they left it alone. They have modified the radio so that you can connect your smartphone to it. And for some nice sound, there are eight new speakers, which you cannot see but can hear.

The BMW 635 CLX will remain relatively rare: Carlex will only build seven examples and no more. Now this car seems so special to us that seven is still quite ambitious. But hey, it does make the BMW meetings a little more diverse. And that’s always good.

