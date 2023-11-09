Liberal Party was the 4th party that grew the most in the period, with 36,502 new subscribers; was behind Podemos, Solidariedade and Psol

Even with efforts focused on a membership campaign since mid-2023, led mainly by former president Jair Bolsonaro and former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, the PL (Liberal Party) has had timid growth since October 2022.

They were 36,502 new subscribers in the period – a 5% growth in the party’s political staff. However, even though it does not represent the “boom” As expected by the acronym, the PL was the 4th party that grew the most since last year.

Stayed behind We canof Solidarity It’s from Psol. However, both Podemos and Solidariedade underwent mergers with other parties, which explains part of the increase in the number of subscribers.

Part of the attempt to attract new PL members is due to the party’s objective of electing more mayors in 2024. According to Valdemar Costa Neto, president of the liberal party, the goal is to elect up to 1,500 municipal executives in the next election.

Psol, on the other hand, showed growth even without the incorporation of another acronym. It went from 226,072 members in 2022 to the current 292,039.

The data comes from a survey of the Power360 based on information from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). The most recent information available on monthly party affiliations, referring to October 2023, was updated in the electoral court repository on Monday (Nov 6, 2023).

Juliano Medeiros, president of Psol from 2018 to October 2023, credits part of the growth to the fact that psolists are part of the government base.

“The fact that we are part of the base of the president’s government Lulabut maintaining our combativeness and commitment to the program elected in 2022, has strengthened the Psol as an alternative for a series of new activists who see in our party a hope for renewal of the left”he states.

Medeiros also says that there was no “no specific campaign” of membership in recent months and that the party’s growth has been “organic”. “The growth trend of Psol is undeniable, especially among social movement activists and youth”he states.

PARTY STARS

The increase or loss of membership largely depends on politicians who are successful in elections.

In the case of the 5 subtitles that added the most members, the case of We can It’s peculiar. The 2 big names who were in the party have already left the group. The senator Sergio Moro (PR) was elected by União Brasil, but until 2022 (before the limit allowed by electoral legislation) was affiliated with Podemos.

The former public prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol he had a large vote (344,917 votes) and was elected by Paraná. He took office, but his candidacy was revoked by the TSE and Deltan left the party.

In this way, the senator became the star of the party. Soraya Thronicke (MS), elected in 2018 by the former PSL (Jair Bolsonaro’s party in that election), but who later ended up deciding join Podemos – abandoning Bolsonarism and today acting as an auxiliary line of Lulism in Congress.

O Solidarity It is a party whose mainstay is trade unionism, especially Força Sindical. Workers’ associations help collect signatures so that the party has more members and this somewhat explains the significant increase in members.

Even because, Paulo Pereira da Silvaa big star of the party, didn’t even manage to be elected in 2022. He remained as a substitute federal deputy for São Paulo and must take a chair nowas 1 person elected by Solidariedade was revoked by the Electoral Court.

In case of Psolfederal deputy Guilherme Boulos (SP) represents for part of the left-wing electorate what the PT was in the 1980s, with a more radical discourse and making more direct appeals to this demographic group.

O PL had as a great asset the votes given to Jair Bolsonaro for president in 2022 and the largest elected bench of federal deputies.

At the PTthere was a resurgence of the caption after Lula he was released from jail after passing 580 days in prison. The party also gained a significant bench of deputies in 2022, mainly also because of governors elected in the Northeast, such as Jerônimo Rodriguesin Bahia.

PT KEEP THE BASE

While the PL had a positive variation of 5% of its members, the PT (Workers’ Party), whichrepresented direct opposition to the liberal party in the last presidential election, in 2022, had marginal growth of 9,602 members. To a large extent, it maintained its base.

Currently, the PT is the 2nd largest Brazilian party, with a total of 1,617,445 members. It is second only to the MDB, which has 2,054,436 members. PL occupies 9th place.

For Maria do Socorro Sousa Braga, professor in the Political Science sector at Ufscar (Federal University of São Carlos) which researches institutions and political behavior, The stagnation of PT subscribers demonstrates that its base is engaged, but that new members are not arriving at the top.

BIGGEST FALLS IN MEMBERSHIP

Since October 2022, parties that have lost members have been the majority in Brazil. Of the 30 associations, 19 lost registered.

The biggest drop in membership since 2022 was in the PTB (Brazilian Labor Party), which closed October this year with 26,258 fewer politicians. The party is shrinking and is trying to merge with Patriota, but the process has not yet been completed.

It is followed by MDB, which had a negative variation of 21,833 politicians, and by the PDT, which has lost 20,165 members since 2022.

The trend, in general, is a decline in subscribers. Since 2020, the total number of acronym affiliates in Brazil has fallen, going from 16,453,092 that year and reaching the current 15,848,558.

The survey takes into account, for the analysis of loss of members, only parties that still exist, since, in the case of parties that are merged or that no longer exist, the loss of members is total.

ONLY 11 PARTIES HAVE GROWN SINCE 2022

The other 11 acronyms grew. Are they: We can, Solidarity, Psol (Socialism and Freedom Party), PL (Liberal Party), PT (Workers’ Party), Republicans, Sustainability Network, New, UP (Popular Unity for Socialism), PSD (Social Democratic Party) and the PCO (Party of the Workers’ Cause).