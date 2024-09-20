Uphill weekend

The first weekend in the history of Superbike on the circuit of Cremona will already start off on the wrong foot for the BMWand not for results on the track: the championship leader will not participate on the track where the category had never landed before Toprak Razgatliogludeclared ‘unfit’ following a pneumothorax following a bad fall at Magny-Cours during FP2.

Nothing is guaranteed for Aragon

The 2021 world champion’s return to the track seemed feasible for the former Yamaha and the Bavarian manufacturer, but the medical findings instead forced #54 to the pits, to his disappointment and that of the entire BMW team, starting with Sven BlushDirector of BMW Motorrad Motorsport: “It’s been a difficult two weeks. – he explained to the official Superbike channel – certainly yesterday, when we received the confirmation of his ‘unfit’ status for the race, it was difficult for the whole team and for Toprak. To be honest we are already thinking about Aragon for his recovery. He is doing better and better, now unfortunately he cannot participate in this weekend and we hope for Aragon. It takes time and now we focus on this weekend in Cremona for all the other riders. We hope that Toprak can be in Aragon, it is difficult to say now and it will also depend on the medical findings. We are pushing 100%, but only time will tell if it will be ready“.

The challenge for the title

The hopes of a return to the track are therefore concentrated on Aragonalready scheduled for next week as the third-to-last event of the season in which Razgatlioglu risks presenting himself as virtual vice-champion if Nicolò Bulega manages to recover all the advantage over the Turkish driver: “The fight for the championship will be a challenge – continued Blusch – we were definitely in a good position at Magny-Cours, but now everything has changed. Now we have to wait for Aragon but nothing is lostso we are confident.”

Reiterberger’s experience in Cremona

There is a risk of losing all the advantage accumulated on the pursuers and even not returning for Aragon, but Blusch remains optimistic even following BMW’s choice to replace Razgatlioglu for the Cremona weekend with Markus Reiterberger: “Markus knows the circuit because of the tests done here, so this helps us and will also allow us to prepare the bike for Toprak’s return, and I think that it will do a lot of good“.