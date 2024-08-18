The team behind the second season of the anime Blue Lock shared a new poster, and incidentally revealed what the official name of this new wave of episodes will be. This will be Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan.

The reason for this is that the story will focus on Yoichi Isagi and the best footballers in the series facing the Japanese U-20 national team. The latter comprises athletes aged 20 or under in Japanese football.

The two teams’ clash is intended to find out whether the efforts of Ego Jinpachi, the creator of the Blue Lock programme, are paying off. If the U-20 Japan wins, all will be lost.

So this time, the very existence of this initiative that has enthralled fans is at stake. It was previously revealed that this second season will comprise 14 episodes in total, a little longer than a typical delivery.

Fountain: 8-bit.

The team in charge also revealed the U-20 uniforms that will debut in the anime. As revealed some time ago, the second season of the anime Blue Lock will premiere on October 5, 2024.

Crunchyroll has already confirmed that it will have it in its catalogue, although it has not mentioned exactly when. It is also confirmed that it will be available to watch in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.

In the second season of Blue Lock More voice actors will be making their debut. These include Eiji Mikami, who plays Yo Hiori; Kakeru Hatano, who plays Nijiro Nanase; Satoshi Hino, who is responsible for Oliver Aiku; and Akihisa Wakayama, who is behind Shūto Sendō.

The opening theme is Bojaku no Charisma and is sung by Unison Square Garden. The ending song has yet to be revealed.

Blue Lockas a franchise, has gained so much relevance that it already has a mobile video game and even had a collaboration with eFootball.

