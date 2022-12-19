The debate is finally over. Lionel Messi, the best soccer player of all time, has achieved a historic milestone by winning the only title that was missing from his record. His career has been unique, brilliant, historic… adjectives fall short of us. Here we leave you all the titles that he has achieved:
At Barcelona, where his career was forged, he achieved a whopping 35 titles: 10 titles of The league, 7 King’s Cups, 8 Spanish Super Cups, 4 Champions League, 3 European Super Cups Y 3 Club World Cups. He dominated Spanish football, and when he had no choice but to head to PSG, he left behind everything he had achieved to continue winning.
At PSG, at the moment, he has only won two titles since he arrived in the summer of 2021, the French Super Cup and Ligue 1. His first season in the Champions League has not been good and in his second year he will try to take Parque de los Príncipes the long-awaited Orejona.
With yesterday he became the best in history. His titles with the selection are the following: 1 world, 1 final, 1 America’s Cup, 1 Under-20 World Cup and one Gold medal at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008.
42 collective titles to which we could add a long list of individual titles where his 7 Ballon d’Ors, 6 Golden Boots stand out, or a long list of records such as LaLiga’s all-time top scorer, player with the most games played in history with Argentina or the Guinness Record for goalscorer in a calendar year (91 goals). A perfect race. Thanks Leo.
#titles #Messi #won #history #Barcelona #PSG #Argentina
