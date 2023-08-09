The war against the blue crab continues: the government allocates 2.9 million euros to fight them

The blue crab he is one of the protagonists of summer 2023, and not in a positive way. It’s about a alien species, or non-native, originally from the North Atlantic, which in recent years has found a home in the Mediterranean, probably due to the warming of the waters due to climate change. His rapid and massive proliferation (we are talking about several tons collected per day) is putting several native species of our seas at risk – such as clams of which he is greedy – with extensive damage not only at fishing but also atecosystem and to biodiversity. To such an extent that the government has decided to intervene with an ad hoc regulation in the omnibus decree of the Council of Ministers, authorizing a disbursement of 2.9 million euros in favor of the consortia and aquaculture companies that take care of the capture and disposal of the species.

The goal is to contain the spread of the blue crab and prevent the damage inflicted on the economy of the fishing sector from worsening. The Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty Francesco Lollobrigida he explained that, in addition to aid for the “disposal of the animal which up to now had costs for companies”, the government plans “other interventions to shelter the supply chain, in the next yearsin strategic terms from an even more risky evolution of this animal”. In this sense, the talks held by the minister with the fishermen of many affected areas were fundamental: the costs of disposal and capture estimated by Fedagripesca-Confcooperative reach 100 thousand euros per day.

WATCH THE VIDEO: The blue crab in action: this is how it opens and devours the clams!

