Meanwhile, the focus shifts to mortgages. The fear is that the banks, frightened by the government’s move, can now tighten credit lines and make access to finance more difficult and loans to households and businesses.

This trend is already underway especially as regards companies. According to today’s Bank of Italy data, the decline in loans to non-financial companies by Italian credit institutions continued in June (-3.2% from -2.8% in May).

The contraction also affects mortgages. According to Bank of Italy, in the second quarter, the share of operators who reported difficulties in finding a mortgage by buyers increased by 0.8%, reaching 30.9% (from 30.1% in the first quarter). This is the highest value since the end of 2014 (the survey conducted by the Bank of Italy questioned 1,455 real estate agents from 19 June to 19 July 2023).

Now, with the arrival of the new taxation, and above all the great uncertainty triggered by the surprise announcement of this imposition, the banks could reduce their willingness to grant credit. Also to avoid the risk of new turbulence on credit granted, in a context made more delicate by the fear of a possible recession arriving in a phase of high inflation. It’s not clear what will happen. Sector operators are looking to autumn as a new phase of proposals from banks for those who want a new mortgage. It will be necessary to wait for the final effects of the new regulation to find out what will really happen.

Rising rates

Rates, according to the Bank of Italy survey, in June the rates on loans disbursed to households for the purchase of homes including ancillary costs (APR) stood at 4.65%, up from 4.58 % of May. Codacons calculates an extra cost for families with variable mortgages of up to 4,000 euros a year from 2021.

Money in the bank is falling

Meanwhile, Bankitalia data also shows a sharp drop in resident deposits, which collapses to the lowest since February 2020. In practice, families save less and draw more and more from their bank savings.

According to the monthly survey by the Bank of Italy, the decline in deposits continued at a trend rate of 4.3%, identical to that of the previous month, while in absolute terms their value decreased to 2,444 billion euro, the lowest since over three years, compared to 2,614 billion in May.