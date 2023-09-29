Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/29/2023 – 20:59

One day after City Hall announced that it had obtained approval to expand the Blue Belt project in São Paulo, the exclusive motorcycle corridor has already started operating on Avenida Prestes Maia, in the central region. The municipal management stated that the painting was done in the early hours of this Friday, the 29th, which made it possible for the new alternative to be available to motorcyclists.

As shown by the Estadão, the work is part of a City Hall plan to expand the Blue Belt by another 71 km. Prestes Maia is the third route to rely on the project, implemented just over a year and a half ago. Previously, 23 de Maio and Bandeirantes avenues already had exclusive lanes. According to City Hall, there were no fatal accidents involving motorcycles on these roads after implementation.

In Prestes Maia, the lane was implemented in the Airport direction, between Rua dos Bandeirantes and the entrance to the Anhangabaú Tunnel. With the work, the Blue Belt is now present in around 25 km in the city. According to City Hall, the schedule for implementation on the remaining avenues will be defined by technicians from the Traffic Engineering Company (CET) next week. The works are expected to be completed by January of next year.

The authorization granted by Senatran (National Traffic Secretariat) on Thursday, 28, encompasses two fronts for expanding the pilot project. The first concerns the extension of the deadline for expanding the blue lane of the North-South corridor. Currently, the blue strip of the corridor totals 5.5 km in length. With the extension of the implementation deadline, another 7 km will be signposted.

In addition to Prestes Maia, this first front includes avenues such as Santos Dumont (from Ponte das Bandeiras), Tiradentes, Prestes Maia and, at the other end, Rubem Berta (to Av. Indianópolis) and Moreira Guimarães (to Vd. João Julião da Costa Aguiar). Last month, the then director of the Traffic Engineering Company (CET), Jair de Souza Dias, was fired from his position after the agency missed the deadline to implement the Blue Belt on these roads.

The second front of expanding the blue lane concerns the implementation of the pilot project on eight other road axes in the city, totaling another 64 kilometers. According to municipal management, the roads were selected for their potential to reduce accidents involving motorcyclists in these locations. In total, 1.3 million motorcycles circulate continuously throughout the city, according to data from City Hall.

What new routes will be considered?

– Avenida Sumaré, in the west zone (6.8 km);

– Avenida das Nações Unidas, in the south zone (7 km in both directions);

– Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, in the south zone (9.2 km);

– Zaki Narchi Avenues, in the north zone (3.6 km);

– Avenida Luiz Dumont Villares, in the north zone (5 km);

– Avenida Miguel Yunes, in the south zone (4 km);

– Avenida do Estado, central region (8.2 km);

– Avenida Jacu-Pêssego (Nova Trabalhadores), in the east zone (20.2 km).

On Thursday, City Hall handed Senatran a new request for authorization to expand the pilot project. The request is for the implementation of an additional 120 kilometers. Among the roads included are Avenida Santos Dumont (section of the north zone) and Elevado Pres. João Goulart, Minhocão (center). The objective is to consolidate a 200-kilometer Blue Belt network in the capital.