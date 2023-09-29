President of the STF declared that anyone who does not want to pay unions can “get out”; It is not clear how workers would be informed or how long they would have to speak out.

The president of STFminister Roberto Barroso, said this Friday (September 29, 2023) that the worker should not refuse to pay for the call “assistential contribution”, validated in September by the Court. He stated that the trial was publicized by the media in a “less accurate”.

By 10 votes to 1, the Supreme Court defined the constitutionality of the so-called assistance contribution for unions. This is a charge that will have a similar impact to the old union tax, which was in force until 2017. It gave more than R$3 billion per year to unions and centrals, but plummeted by 98% in 5 years.

When talking about the trial in an interview with journalists, Barroso said that the charge would not be “compulsory”. He stated that the worker may refuse to pay the contribution and “skip out”but “should not”in the opinion of the president of the Federal Supreme Court.

“It is not compulsory. It is negotiated, provided for in a collective agreement and if the employee doesn’t want it, he can simply be removed. He might say, ‘I don’t want to contribute.’ And then he tells the company not to allow that day’s work to be deducted, which is what is generally adopted, from his payroll. Therefore, there is nothing compulsory. It depends on an agreement and you can skip it. It can, but it shouldn’t, because he benefited. Applies to unionized and non-unionized members. The agreement benefits everyone. Now, if the beneficiary ungratefully doesn’t want to pay, he can say he doesn’t want to”, he stated.

However, it is not clear and Barroso did not explain either:

how the worker will be informed about a possible charge;

how long the worker will have to inform the company that they do not wish to have the amount deducted from their salary.

The ruling (final decision) of the trial has not yet been released.

Here is Barroso’s full speech about the contribution:

“The government’s labor reform [Michel] Temer ended mandatory labor contributions, which the press calls union taxes. So, mandatory union contributions no longer exist in Brazil, which was the discount for union members or not. It no longer exists in Brazil. And then, there at CLT [Consolidação das Leis do Trabalho], relatively hidden and unnoticed, had another device that dealt with the contribution called ‘welfare contribution’. It was this assistance contribution, which was already in the law, that was revived in this Supreme Court decision.

“What is the assistance contribution? It has nothing to do with mandatory contributions. If the employees’ union negotiates with the employers’ union and they reach an agreement that benefits the employees, the union can include in the collective agreement the payment of a sum that would correspond somewhat to what lawyers call success fees. In other words, if you obtained a benefit for that category, you have the right to receive an amount for having successfully conducted that negotiation. Which is an important requirement for the union to be able to negotiate and have the motivation to make good agreements for the employee.

“Therefore, it is not compulsory. It is negotiated, provided for in a collective agreement and if the employee does not want it, it can simply be removed. He may say: ‘I don’t want to contribute’. And then he tells the company not to allow that day’s work to be deducted, which is what is generally adopted, from his payroll. Therefore, there is nothing compulsory. It depends on an agreement and you can skip it. It can, but it shouldn’t. Because he benefited, it applies to union members and non-union members. The agreement benefits everyone. Now, if the beneficiary ungratefully doesn’t want to pay, he can say he doesn’t want to. Therefore, there is nothing compulsory. It depends on the agreement, it depends on an advantage for the worker and he has the right to leave. Therefore, this was an article published in a less precise way and which created unnecessary noise.”

The lack of more information regarding the assistance contribution has raised discussions such as the retroactive charging of the “tax” – Força Sindical said on September 25th that it was not reasonable for this to be authorized.

In the interior of São Paulo, a union began charging a 12% assistance contribution on top of the salaries of independent commercial agents. And also charged R$150 from those who refused to contribute.

Watch Barroso’s interview with journalists (1h26min):

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The STF’s decision analyzed the so-called embargoes for clarification presented by the Metalworkers Union of Greater Curitiba (PR) against a 2018 judgment on the topic. At the time, the Court had decided that the collection, by agreement, collective convention or normative sentence, of compulsory contributions from non-unionized employees would be unconstitutional.

At that time, the Court extended the understanding to another type of fee, the assistance contribution – adopted to remunerate activities that the union carries out to benefit the worker during negotiations with employing companies. In other words, it also defined that this contribution could not be mandatory. It is this contribution that has now been considered constitutional and will now be charged.

In 2017, the then President of the Republic, Michel Temer, sanctioned a labor reform that abolished the union tax. The interpretation had been that no compulsory fees could be charged to workers. Previously, all employees, whether unionized or not, were required to pay what was known as union dues and was equivalent to 1 day of work per year.

The new law approved by Temer says that the contribution must be authorized “previously and expressly” by the worker. The Minister of Labor at the time declared the following at the law’s sanctioning ceremony, on July 13, 2017: “If we want to honor the collective agreement, we need strong union organizations. They need to have a form of funding, but it cannot be mandatory. It has to be voluntary“.

Now, the scenario has reversed due to the STF decision. The judges came to understand that the Constitution allows unions to collect the assistance contribution on a compulsory basis from all workers, unionized or non-unionized.

The change in the STF’s understanding of the collection of union dues is the opposite of what senators and deputies approved in the law 13,467, of 2017. Now, the burden of collection has been reversed: anyone who does not want to pay will have to speak out, otherwise the money will be automatically deducted from their salary.

Tax lawyers say that imposing a charge on all workers to finance unions could cause legal uncertainty if it is not modulated. If the new understanding for contributions prevails, the standard will be to have a discount on the salaries of all workers, whether unionized or not.

Defenders of compulsory collection of assistance contributions say it is wrong to call or compare this rate with the “union tax”, as each worker may, if they wish, reject the payment. The problem is that each worker will have to remember annually to expressly make this statement before being charged.

The charging method reverses the burden of the operation. It refers to the system that was in force for a few years in Brazil for credit cards. Banks and operators generally sent cards to people’s homes, saying that there would be an annual fee for using the product after a defined period of time (1 month, for example). A lot of people didn’t realize it and thought it was free. He started using it and then was surprised by the money deducted from his account. Justice ended up being called in and today it is prohibited to send unsolicited credit cards. In other words, only those who want to pay for the product speak out – and not the other way around, when the consumer was often harmed.

Now, with the compulsory assistance contribution a similar situation occurs: the worker will have to realize that he will be charged and, with due advance notice, ask not to pay.

Following the STF’s decision, the following situation will arise: