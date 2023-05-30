The great advance of the Popular Party in the local elections on Sunday was forged with its victory in 29 of the 45 municipalities of the Region of Murcia, which represents 64.4% of all of them. Meanwhile, the Socialists emerged victorious in only fourteen, representing 31%. In any case, to this blue bathroom, translated into fourteen absolute majorities of the popular, three of them in places where the Socialists now govern (Moratalla, Murcia and Santomera), the green color of Vox can be added on the right. Thus, thirteen of the sixteen relative majorities of the popular can become absolute through pacts with the formation of Santiago Abascal.

The local candidates of the PP of Fernando López Miras are enough by themselves to be in the mayoralties of Caravaca, in the Northwest region; Fortuna and Abanilla, in the Oriental; Ricote, Ojós, Archena and Ulea, in the Valley of Ricote; Albudeite and Pliego, in the Mula River; Sewer, in Vega Media; and San Javier, in the Mar Menor. In Albudeite, with a 100% scrutiny and after having controlled the process for the alleged purchase of PSOE votes, the Mula Zone Electoral Board finally gave the PP victory yesterday.

The PP pacts with Vox, which achieved representation in 36 new town halls, can be closed in Cartagena, Lorca, Molina de Segura, Yecla, Jumilla, Cieza, Las Torres de Cotillas, Totana, Fuente Álamo, Puerto Lumbreras, Torre Pacheco, San Pedro del Pinatar and La Union. In Alhama de Murcia, the agreement on the right would need a third party: [email protected]; and in Blanca the PP could add its seats to those of the localist formation Blanca comes first. In Librilla, the popular have within reach to join the Librilla Progressive Union.

The socialist debacle was reflected in the fact that the popular can govern in nine of the ten municipalities with the largest number of inhabitants: all except Águilas. In the four largest, they will have the baton of command José Ballesta, who recovers the mayor’s office of Murcia at the expense of the socialist José Antonio Serrano; Noelia Arroyo, who will continue in Cartagena after defeating José López, from MC this time at the polls; Fulgencio Gil, who prevailed in Lorca over the socialist Diego José Mateos; and José Ángel Alfonso, who takes out Eliseo García.

Overwhelming was the triumph of José Francisco García’s PP in Caravaca, where it swept 67.2% of the ballots; Víctor Manuel López in Ulea, with 62.5%; Patricia Fernández in Archena, with 60.3%; Catalina Herrero in Fortuna, with 58.1%; Joaquín Buendía in Alcantarilla, with 55.8%; and Juan Pascual Soria, with 54.2% in Moratalla. Also notable for their absolute majorities were the mayor of San Javier and general secretary of the regional PP, José Miguel Luengo, who is facing his third term; and the general secretary of the Ministry of the Environment and former spokesperson for the PP in the Regional Assembly, Víctor Martínez, which premiered in Santomera, leaving the PSOE out.

Of course, the PSOE managed to resist with great force, that of absolute victory, in ten municipalities: Calasparra and Bullas, in the Northwest region; Mula and Campos del Río, in that of the Mula River; Villanueva del Río Segura, in the Ricote Valley; Ceuti and Lorquí, in the Vega Media del Segura; Beniel, in the Oriental; Los Alcázares, in the Mar Menor; and Águilas, in the Guadalentín.

sweeping victories



His most overwhelming victory came on the shores of the Mar Menor, thanks to Mario Cervera. No less than 69% of the votes, that is, almost seven out of ten, went to the current mayor, who advances four seats compared to 2019. The PP took a hit in the town, losing half of the mayors. He is left with three, for one from Vox, a party that accesses the Consistory for the first time. Ciudadanos, which has one in the current legislature, did not present any list.

In the case of Águilas, Mari Carmen Moreno faces her third term after having revalidated her absolute majority. On this occasion, she reached 48.4% of the votes and eleven councilors. There are two less than in the previous elections, but more than the sum of PP (7) and Vox (3). Ciudadanos, who has only placed one representative in the entire Region, specifically in Ceutí, disappears from the political board of Aguila.

Three women also defended their place with particular success, in terms of vote percentage: María José Pérez (Campos del Río), with 55.2%; Mari Carmen Morales (Beniel), with 52.4%; María Dolores Muñoz (Bullas), with 53.5%; and Teresa García (Calasparra), with 50.6%. Joaquín Hernández (Lorquí) reached 50% and Juan Jesús Moreno (Mula) touched half of the votes, with his 49.8%.

Possible reissue of agreements



In the case of the independent formations, they gained an absolute majority in Aledo, through the Aledo Avanza Voters Association (AA), a split from Ciudadanos. He removed 5 councillors, 3 from the PSOE and one from the PP. In Alguazas, Unión por Alguazas (UXA) achieved a relative majority, with 5, compared to 4 for the PSOE, 3 for the PP and one for Vox. With these numbers, the pact between UXA and PP could be reissued. In 2020, the popular recovered the mayor’s office, with a motion of no confidence in the socialists.

In the Campo de Cartagena, the Independent Party of Torre Pacheco saw how the PP was in the lead with 8 seats, compared to its 6. The popular, who won 5 councilors, could abort a reissue of the agreement between the independents of the current mayor, Antonio León, which fell by 3 councillors, and the PSOE, which dropped from 5 to 3. The key is an agreement between popular and Vox, which has 4, one more than now. The right would reach 12.

In Cehegín, the key is in the hands of the current councilor, Jerónimo Roca, who parted ways with Ciudadanos and created the independent party X Cehegín (For Cehegín). With three seats, they will be decisive through pacts or their abstention. The PP, which garnered the most votes, and the PSOE tied six representatives, while Gestiona Cehegín and Vox each won one.

And in Mazarrón, although the PP was the list with the most votes, with eight councillors, Vox only obtained one. Consequently, the potential sum of nine would be less than that of the six from the Unión Independiente de Mazarrón (UID) and the six from the PSOE. These last two formations could thus reissue their alliance.