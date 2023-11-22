The heavy hand that the United States authorities have been applying for months against the cryptocurrency sector This Tuesday he knocked down one more of his heavyweights, the head of the largest global exchange platform, Binance, Changpeng Zhao.

(Also read: Sam Bankman Fried: who is the cryptocurrency prodigy, now convicted?

Zhao, known as “CZ,” resigned Tuesday as part of an agreement to resolve allegations of money laundering at the company. that will have to pay fines of 4.3 billion dollars but can continue its operations, although without the involvement of its founder.

This was announced at a press conference by Attorney General Merrick Garland, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Rostin Behnam. figures who underlined the importance of this action for the US Government.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The fall of CZ, one of the most influential figures in the crypto world, It is part of a year of scrutiny by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), whose president, Gary Gensler, set out to bring order to this ‘Far West’ after the collapse of the FTX platform in November 2022.

CZ had a lot to do with that collapse of FTX: after expressing concern about the solvency of that competing company and announcing the sale of his stake, Panic arose among investors, who came to withdraw their money, resulting in a hole of 8,000 million dollars and, eventually, bankruptcy.

The list of companies that enjoyed strong growth thanks to regulatory laxity and that are now charged by the SEC for non-compliance with the laws is increasingly longer: FTX was joined by Kraken, Coinbase, Gemini, Genesis and Terraform, among others.

In most cases, the SEC argues that the cryptoassets managed by these platforms are in the same category as securities and titles regulated by federal law and that they should be registered as such, something that they refute and have generally rejected.

He is the founder and former CEO of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange. Photo: Instagram: @sbf_ftx

However, the SEC, which accused Binance of the same thing in June, is not part of this Tuesday’s agreement.

(Keep reading: How long do you have to live in the United States to get a green card?).

In yesterday’s case, the authorities put the magnifying glass on Binance for its alleged commission of money laundering crimes taking advantage of its presence in countries such as Iran and Russia, subject to sanctions by the US Government, according to the charging documents.

“Let me be clear: we are sending a message to the virtual currency sector. Today and in the future, If exchange platforms and financial technology companies want the tremendous benefit of being part of the US financial system and serve American customers, they must follow the rules,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The news finds the crypto world still digesting the fall of FTX founder and former boss Sam Bankman-Fried. who awaits a prison sentence after being found guilty this month of seven crimes of fraud following a criminal trial, and who has another process pending, promoted by the SEC.

Regulators often emphasize that crypto platforms and other companies in the sector promote investments that are neither protected nor supervised, leaving investors, usually retail and non-experts, in a vulnerable position.

(We recommend: The Government of Israel accepts the agreement with Hamas to release hostages and truce).

That happened with the collapse of the TerraUSD and Luna cryptoassets, in May 2022, which lost practically all their value in five days, in what the SEC considered a “pump and dump” scheme orchestrated for years by its broadcast platform, Terraform, and its executive, Do Kwon.

The heavy hand of the authorities has been felt even by several celebrities who rose to the crest of the wave advertising digital assets to millions of followers without informing that they had been paid to do so, like Kim Kardashian, fined $1.1 million.

On the other hand, the actors in the crypto world themselves are collaborating to stop crime and this Tuesday the Department of Justice revealed the dismantling of a scam scheme through internet romance and the seizure of $9 million in the stable cryptocurrency Tether with help from your operator.

EFE