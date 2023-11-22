Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 11/22/2023 – 11:11

Adecco Brasil, a human resources company, has just launched its salary guide and highlights which professions will be in the spotlight in 2024. The information can be important for those looking for a career change.

According to André Vicente, CEO of Adecco Brasil, there is a growing demand for engineers and data specialists from different industries. In the financial sector, there was a 25% increase in vacancies, which reflects the demand for specialists in this area.

“We also identified a 90% increase in demand for professionals in the marketing and commercial areas. The engineering area showed even more surprising growth, four times greater than the previous year,” he says.

Vacancies for analyst and middle management positions grew by 25% compared to 2022. Another highlight this year is the technical sales sector, especially for the B2B market. This is the list of highlighted positions for next year, according to the study:

Service analyst;

BI Analyst;

Logistics analyst;

Support analyst;

Mechanic apprentice;

Cloud Architect (Cloud Computing);

Software architect;

PCD Administrative Assistant;

Logistics assistant.

Careers in the IT sector gain prominence

The specialized IT salary guide for 2024 highlights that a machine learning architect, one of the most popular roles, can receive a salary of up to R$38,000 in large companies in São Paulo (SP).

This scenario reflects not only the appreciation of skills related to artificial intelligence (AI), such as programming, data analysis and management of intelligent systems, but also the demand for specialized professionals.

The document presents the top 10 IT salaries in medium-sized companies (51 to 749 employees) in São Paulo. Vicente highlights the continued appreciation of leadership positions in the technology area, with high salaries for data managers, CTOs (Chief Technology Officer) and other professionals with experience and specialization in innovative and emerging technologies.