He murder of a musician recorded yesterday morning in Miahuatlan by Porfirio Diazmunicipality belonging to the state of oaxaca, has caused consternation; His family and close friends ask that the authorities find those responsible.

The victim was identified as Christian, 28 years oldwho was member of the Grupo Recuerdo 89a group that attended a dance annual fair in the community of San Antonio Nizagoche. It was during the early hours of Tuesday, around 04:00 hours that they decided to retire.

On the road from Sitio Xitlapehua to Miahuatlán, at the entrance to the community of San Antonio Nizagoche, an agency belonging to San José Lachiguiri, where the dance took place, they were attacked with bullets by occupants of a black car.

In it armed attack Cristian SRS, a 28-year-old member of the musical group and son of the group’s owner, died after receiving two gunshot wounds.

Police personnel came to the scene of the attack. Red CrossHowever, they could no longer do it because the young man no longer had vital signs.

During the early morning, elements of the municipal and state police and investigating agents moved to the place to learn about the case.

They mourn the death of the young musician

Through social networks various groups have sent their condolences to the group

We join the grief that the Family and the Musical group Recuerdo 89 feel for the sensitive death of Cristian Ríos S. Our deepest condolences… RIP Your music will brighten up there in heaven, the group Los Emisarios de Oaxaca posted.

“We join the grief that the Recuerdo 89 Group is seizing, especially the family of our friend Herón Ríos, for the irreparable loss of his son,” wrote a member of the Sangre Cuixtleña group.

For its part, the group Los Rohedores gave the condolence and spread: Our deepest condolences for the situation that overwhelms our acquaintances and friends of GRUPO RECUERDO 89, we join the pain caused by this terrible news, may our father God give you prompt resignation, Mr. Eron Ríos and family, a big hug May God wait for our brother who was a little ahead of us along the way, a great man in the field of music.