On Wednesday 14 June the funeral of Silvio Berlusconi. In the last few hours, news has been leaking on the web according to which a well-known figure, very close to the leader of Forza Italia, failed to arrive in time for the funeral ceremony. Let’s find out all the details of the story together.

Gianni Infantinosports executive and FIFA President since February 2016, failed to make it to the time funerals by Silvio Berlusconi. As already anticipated, the news in the last few hours has been making the rounds of the web and is much talked about in the newspapers.

But why didn’t the FIFA President arrive in time for the ex Premier’s funeral? According to what he is leaking in these hours, it seems that Gianni Infantino had problems with the flight that took him to Italy. More precisely, flight who brought him to Italy had some problems which caused a real delay.

Not having arrived in time for the funeral ceremony, it seems that Gianni Infantino then went to the house of Adrian Galliani. Within a few hours, the news received some attention from users who protested what happened.

Silvio Berlusconi, all sporting representatives present at the funeral

Despite the problems that forced Gianni Infantino not to be present at the Milan Cathedral in time for Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral, many representatives of the sports worldta give the last farewell to the President on Wednesday 14 June.

Among the many, the presence of Adriano Galliani and of Giovanni Malagò and the former president of CONI and FIGC Franco Carraro. Other personalities present at the funeral of Silvio Berlusconi were Lorenzo Casini, Arrigo Sacchi and Franco Baresi.