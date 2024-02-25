The revolt of German fans that I reported here last week has reached its objective: the DFL rules out the entry of CVC as a partner. The German fan is scared of foreign capital, he does not want to see the Bundesliga like the Premier League is, in foreign hands. Their clubs, in fact, are protected by the “50+1″ rule, which prevents majority control by any external partner. The fan gets tired of being treated as a mere customer with no rights other than to pay, see, hear and remain silent. This has not been his first collective success. The failed Super League was not stopped by threats from UEFA or Boris Johnson, but by British fans with their immediate reaction. And I'm talking about the hobbies of the teams invited to it, the Big Six, all controlled by foreign capital.

It cannot be ignored, however, that the romantic ideal of football has lost a lot of ground to commercialization. Many old fans speak to me with nostalgia about that football with black boots, numbers up to eleven, shirts without advertising, few or no changes and a simple and practical referee trio.

At the beginning of the century, a movement with a certain international reach emerged when the American Malcolm Glazer bought Manchester United. Hundreds of fans unsubscribed and created their own United of Manchester with green and yellow colors, in memory of the remote origin of the club, when it was known as Newton Toen. Registered in the Tenth Division, they achieved three consecutive promotions and had better average attendances than seven of the League One clubs. That inspired the creation of a Federation of Shareholders and Partners of Spanish Football, whose supporters identified themselves with colored scarves. green and yellow. The motive was the same: to monitor the ownership's attitudes that they considered contrary to the essence of the club. That had its peak and a president with a face and eyes, José Ángel Zalba, who had been the president of Zaragoza in times before public limited companies.

Today United of Manchester vegetates in the Seventh Division and the FASFE maintains residual activity. Their scarves are no longer seen in our stadiums.

Yes, we have had some singular movements here in that sense. In 2003 the mayor of Oviedo, Gabino de Lorenzo, wanted to replace the historic but ruined Oviedo with Astur, provoking a reaction from the fans that saved the original club. In Salamanca, the old Unión Deportiva is now owned by José Lovato, a Mexican in whom the City Council saw the possible salvation of the club and that gave rise to a movement of members who created the Unionistas de Salamanca. Now the old Union plays in the Third Division of the RFEF, a regional category, and the Unionistas have settled in the First RFEF, the prelude to the Second Division.

Local guerrillas, in short, from Germany to Salamanca. I consider the phenomenon of the English and the Super League a local guerrilla, because in England everything is local and I rule out that they were thinking about the common order, but about the Premier.

It wouldn't be bad, but it's daydreaming, a global movement of hobbies that would stop the permanent destruction of the Regulations, that would demand the restoration of the one we had until David Elleray's mental diarrhea began to fill it with changes (170 in the last five years ). The objectives should be to return to the Rules of the 20th Century and confine Elleray to Saint Helena. Better in reverse order.

