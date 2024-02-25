Mexicali. A total of 156 people have improved their lives thanks to the fact that they have received a prosthesis by the DIF Baja California in the current administration, reported Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, and indicated that for this purpose 7.2 million pesos have been invested from the Multiple Contribution Fund (FAM), more than double the 3.5 million that were invested in the last administration.

The state president explained that the program serves people who, for different reasons, require a prosthesis. In the same sense, he pointed out that the program has grown significantly since November 2023, since four deliveries of prostheses for 3.6 million pesos have been carried out in the Comprehensive Rehabilitation Centers (CRI) of Mexicali and Tijuana.

The president of the DIF Baja California, Mavis Olmeda García, reported that two of the four deliveries took place within the framework of the State Week of People with Disabilities in 2023, in which 30 people benefited from the same number of supports, while in Tijuana 31 prostheses were delivered. He explained that in the current month of February these deliveries continued for the benefit of 25 people from Mexicali and Tijuana.

“These prostheses are the product of the intense work of each of the people who work in DIF Baja California, since people with disabilities must have access to the necessary conditions to get ahead in life. To them, we reiterate our commitment to continue consolidating this work in favor of you and your families,” emphasized Mavis Olmeda.

The state official stressed that each and all beneficiaries went through a rehabilitation process before and after the delivery of the prosthesis, with the aim of achieving adaptation to it.

“I am very grateful to the State DIF System for providing me with a prosthesis, as this will help me continue working. This prosthesis gives me the hope of getting ahead in my daily life,” said Noe Amador García, 47, one of the beneficiaries in the municipality of Mexicali.

From the State Government, through the Baja California DIF System, The community that needs it will continue to be supported with prostheses or any other support; therefore, the telephone line (686) 551 6600 remains available to the community for people who wish to obtain more information.