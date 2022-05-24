ElAnalistaDeBits has released two new ones video showing a Simulated remaster of Bloodborne with 4K resolution and 60 fps created using external hardware, editing programs and upscaling via AI, with the aim of representing a possible remaster for PS5 and PC of the work FromSoftware. Considering all the limitations of the case, all in all the result is excellent.

In the video above, we can see over 12 minutes of gameplay of this simulated remaster of Bloodborne, while in the video below ElAnalistaDeBits offers a comparison with the original version for PS4.

As explained by the youtuber this version was made by editing a gameplay video of the original Bloodborne for PS4 via editing programs, external hardware and AI upscaling. The biggest differences from the original are the doubled framerate, from 30 to 60 fps and the 4K resolution versus the original 1080p. Specifically, to obtain a better result, the resolution was brought to 8K and subsequently downsampling was performed. Other changes include an anti-aliasing filter, color correction and the chromatic aberration of the original has been decreased.

The result as we can see all in all is very good, considering that it is an amateur simulation, with the negative effect that we now crave even more an official Bloodborne remaster for PS5 and PC.

In this regard, insider Colin Moriarty recently stated that there will be news on Bloodborne soon.