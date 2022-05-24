The protagonist of Kingdom Hearts, Soramade an unexpected cameo in a new commercial for Taco Bell and the fans still can’t believe it. As highlighted by several Kingdom Hearts fans, including Twitter user @aitaikimochi, Taco Bell has launched a new ad on his Mexican pizza platter and Sora gets a mention in the jingle.

A few seconds from the start of the announcement, you hear the sentence: “We eat whatever we ordered, the key to my heart like Sora“Even if it is only a brief mention, there is no doubt that the people who worked on this campaign were referring to the protagonist of Square Enix.

As expected, fans were completely blown away by the mention of Sora in the announcement with several taking to Twitter to share their shock and a series of hilarious memes.

So uh … Kingdom Hearts is trending because Sora’s in a new @tacobell commercial … hard to explain, just watch this video 🤪🌮 pic.twitter.com/Oh6u9rrS5S – & star; オ ー ド リ ー Audrey & star; (@aitaikimochi) May 22, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



Despite being one of Square Enix’s biggest IPs, it’s always a surprise to see references to the game in other media. We hope to see more cameos as we get closer to the release of Kingdom Hearts 4!

Source: We Got This Covered