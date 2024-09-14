Hyundai Inside is preparing to land in Milan. The new ultra-compact, fully electric SUV from the Korean car manufacturer will in fact be the protagonist from 27 to 29 September of an immersive three-day event inspired by the Korean Wave and the innovative spirit of the brand: in particular, inside the House of Artists in Corso Garibaldi 89/A it will be possible, according to Hyundai, “experience the modernity of South Korea with a design setup in perfect K-Style that, as in the case of Inster, expresses the soul of Korean innovation”.

Hyundai Interior in Milan

The event, Hyundai says, will be open to the public on Saturday 28th from 10:00 to 18:00 and Sunday 29th from 10:00 to 20:00, and is the perfect opportunity to discover the new Inster. Its strengths are different: from its futuristic style to its spacious interiors, through its innovative technologies. Speaking of electric motorization, the new ultra-compact SUV from the Korean manufacturer will offer up to 355 km of autonomy in mixed use and up to 470 km in urban driving. Chapter fast charging: to bring the battery from 10 to 80% it takes only 30 minutes. There are two engine solutions: one with a 42 kWh battery and a 71.1 kW (97 HP) engine, the other with a 49 kWh battery and an 84.5 kW (115 HP) engine.

Cross version coming soon

Hyundai has said that the new Inster will soon be available for order: there is talk of its I’ll be arriving in Italy early next year. And that’s not all: the Korean car manufacturer itself has revealed that a new version will be unveiled in the coming weeks. CROSS of the model, characterized by a more robust and outdoor-oriented design. “Further details will be provided later”the company says.