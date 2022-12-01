The Cyanide studio has revealed today that Blood Bowl 3 will present one Seasons systemdesigned to encourage competition, accompanied by the Blood Pass, that is, a battle pass that includes elements for aesthetic customization.

The news was presented in a video by Gautier Brésard and Clément Nicolin, respectively Project Manager and Product Manager of Blood Bowl 3, which you can view in the player just below.

It is explained that the choice to integrate a system of seasons, tested for a long time in Beta and calibrated on the basis of player feedback, is the first step towards creating a long-lasting gamewhich Cyanide will regularly enrich with new content and features.

At launch Blood Bowl 3 will include 12 factions, four more than the previous chapter. Every 3 months a new season will start, adding a new faction and a Blood Pass from 50 levels. This will allow you to get free rewards for customizing your teams with props, balls and dice. Once you reach the maximum level, however, the new faction of the current season will be unlocked.

One will also be available paid version of the Blood Passwith details on the price still to be revealed, which will grant immediate access to the new faction of the current season and an additional reward at each level.

It is specified that each object obtainable from the free or paid Blood Pass, as well as those purchasable in the internal shop, will bring cosmetic changes onlytherefore without granting any advantage in terms of gameplay.

As for the competition, each player will be part of a leaderboard when playing in competitive mode. By participating in ranked matches, you will compete against other players of the same level and gradually face more experienced managers

We remind you that Blood Bowl 3 will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S il February 23, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be released at a later date.