High blood alcohol level for new drivers? Bad story! If the boys who have recently obtained the license they want to drive the car, they have to take into account the blood alcohol level and never drink while driving a car. More and more young people are using alcohol during the weekend, and driving can involve great risks for oneself and others. Let’s find out what the limits imposed by law are regarding a high blood alcohol level in newly licensed drivers who drive a car.

Blood alcohol limit for new drivers

New drivers must pay close attention to blood alcohol levelwhich in their case is zero. According to the law in fact, in first three years from the achievement of the driving licence B and until the completion of the 21 years oldthey cannot drive after drinking, in any quantity!

Be careful even in case of fines because the new driver also risks the double deduction of points from the driving licence.

Police officer on the road stopping a motorist for a blood alcohol test

In essence, for those who have had their driving licence for less than three years the limit does not existin the sense that the permitted blood alcohol level is zero for new drivers. It is impossible to be under 21 and drive after drinking even just one glass of beer.

The breathalyser test would immediately reveal the “slip up”who will be sanctioned. But the sanctions, more or less serious, are triggered based on the level of ethanol recorded in the blood.

Fines and penalties for high blood alcohol level for new drivers

Mom and Dad, do you know what your newly licensed child risks if he or she is found driving with a high blood alcohol level? The fine is steep and not a little, also because the Italian law in this area (fortunately) it is unforgiving and is also among the most severe in the world!

The reference law on alcohol testing refers to the Legislative Decree 285, Article 186 of 30 April 1992. Furthermore, you can download the table with all the values ​​of the blood alcohol level by clicking here. This law allows law enforcement to use the breathalyzer and also establishes its reference values. The administrative penalty will be added to the pecuniary penalty, which provides for the deduction of 5 points from the license.

The fine becomes more substantial if the blood alcohol level exceeds 0.5 grams but does not go beyond 0.8 grams of ethanol. In this case you will pay between 206 and 936 euroswith a 10 point deduction from the driving licence.

Alcohol test carried out by the police on the road on a young driver

You hope your boyfriend isn’t found with a blood alcohol level higher than 1.5 gramsbecause the sanctions will be considerable.

The fine will have an amount that can vary from 500 up to a maximum of 6,000 euros and, in particular cases, the suspension of the driving licence, confiscation of the vehicle and even imprisonment of up to 12 months are foreseen.

If the person reading the article about blood alcohol level is a newly licensed driver like you, don’t be afraid to say no to your friends who offer you an alcoholic drink, perhaps starting with: “Come on, what could a beer possibly do to you?!”. Life is only one and mistakes, especially in cars, are paid dearly! As the Heineken slogan in Formula 1 says: “When you drive never drink” (never drink when driving).

