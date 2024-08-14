MotoGP restarts its engines and takes to the stage at the Red Bull Ring, a track historically suited to Ducati. There, the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team will want to take advantage of the favorable track to take a step forward and add that piece that is still missing this year: a second podium after the one obtained by Marco Bezzecchi in Jerez.

The Austrian Grand Prix could be the right opportunity for Fabio Di Giannantonio, who has been an excellent interpreter of the GP23 so far and who has just renewed his contract with Valentino Rossi’s team: the Roman, after rumours more than a month ago, has made official not only his renewal with VR46, but also the step: from next year he will have an official Desmosedici and this could represent an extra motivation in view of the Styrian weekend.

“I’m really happy to be back on track, after Silverstone we announced some great news that gives me a lot of extra motivation to do even better,” explains Di Giannantonio, who in Austria will aim to confirm the results of the British Grand Prix. “We are getting faster and faster, always constantly in the group of the strongest and the goal is very close.”

Fabio DiGiannantonio, VR26 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Red Bull Ring’s layout is favorable to Ducati, which has achieved great results here in the past. Diggia wants to add his name to the list of riders who have left their mark: “Let’s not say anything else, I like the Spielberg track, the Ducatis have always been very strong here and I can’t wait to get to the garage to start working with the whole team.”

Great expectations also on the other side of the box: Marco Bezzecchi arrives in Austria with the desire to take a step forward. Never fully at ease on the GP23, the rider from Viserba is working to get back to fighting for the top, and the Red Bull Ring could be the right track to get back into the leading group: “The Spielberg track is one of my favorites, not only because I have managed to achieve many important results here but also because it suits my riding characteristics and also the nature of our Ducati particularly well”.

“In Silverstone, despite the big crash on Saturday, we had a good race with good sensations in the driving. We will start again from here to stay in the wake of the group”, explains Bez, who despite another tiring weekend, left Silverstone with good sensations. From Great Britain he left to try to threaten the leading group again in Austria.