The eSports media and marketing company United Esports And Dfinity Foundation, the developers of the blockchain protocol of Internet Computer, have created a contest with a $ 10 million prize pool for those who will develop a video game with blockchain technology. Registration is already open to apply for game development Achievement Unblocked.

Achievement Unblocked gives developers – new or new – the ability to develop a game. A maximum of 100 participants will be selected who will compete as they work their way through the development of a new game. United Esports for its part is a North American esports media organization founded in 2018 by Felix LaHaye and manages media, marketing, esports events and investments.

“We are so excited to share what Achievement Unblocked has to offer with the world and are delighted to have such an amazing and dedicated industry professional as our guest.“said LaHaye, founder and CEO of United Esports.”So often we see indie game developers wanting to pursue their artistic vision, struggling with a challenging and obstacle-filled path. This is why we have created this competition series and look forward to helping the next generation of developers overcome traditional barriers and successfully launch their games on Achievement Unblocked.“.

“With the rise of Web 3, there has never been a better time to be a gamer“Esports commentator Mitch” UberShouts “Leslie said in a statement.”I am extremely excited to embark on this journey with our talented developers, as they seek to harness the power of the blockchain and Internet Computer.“.

Source: VentureBeat