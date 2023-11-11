A Colombian user went viral on TikTok after showing the moment he met snow. The young woman works with a family in the United States. While she was sleeping, they told her that it was snowing outside and she immediately went out to live the experience. Her reaction, which was dominated by the emotional factor, was recorded and shared on her account.

The protagonist of this story is called Gabriela Solorzano and she is originally from Colombia. Some time ago, she moved to the US, where she stays with a local family, under what is known as an agreement with a host family. Although she did not clarify in her networks how long she will be there, the information shows that she works as a nanny in the home and, in exchange, she receives lodging, salary and other amenities in the United States.

The emotional reaction of a Colombian woman upon meeting the snow

With autumn already advanced, the approach of winter and the low temperatures that hit much of the country recently, snowfall began to be seen in several cities and states. In that context, Pennsylvania, where Gabriela lives, received snow in recent days.

According to what the young woman said in her video, She was sleeping when the family that is hosting her woke her up to tell her that it was snowing near the house.. Knowing that living this experience was a desire of the Colombian, one of her hosts recorded her reaction.

In the seconds that the recording lasts, the young woman can be seen with her arms open and her head raised to feel the precipitation. At the end of the images, she was even moved to tears. “How happy I am right now,” she wrote along with the content that accumulated thousands of views on the social network.