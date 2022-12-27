The blizzards and intense winds that have hit the United States since December 23 have caused the cancellation of 3,050 flights within and to the country until 6 pm (Brasília time) this Tuesday (Dec.27, 2022). According to data from the tracking site FlightAwareanother 4,596 left after the scheduled time.

So far, 2,519 trips that would have been made on the next Wednesday (Dec. 28) were cancelled. Flight cancellations and delays have left thousands of passengers stranded at US airports.

Also on this Tuesday (Dec. 27), US President Joe Biden stated that your management is “working to ensure airlines are held accountable.”

More than 86% of affected trips were on Southwest Airlines, which canceled more than 2,500 flights. The company is one of the biggest low cost -category of companies that offer low fares and less onboard services- in the world.

Second announcement of the company, cancellations “forced” occur because of the snowfalls that hit the country. “These operating conditions forced daily changes to our flight schedule at a volume and magnitude that still relies on the tools our teams use to recover the airline operating at the limit of its capacity,” says snippet.

The company’s situation will be investigated by the USDOT (US Department of Transportation). This Tuesday (27.Dec), the agency said it was “concerned about the unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays” company travel.

“The Department will review whether the cancellations were manageable and whether Southwest is meeting its customer service plan”wrote in twitter.