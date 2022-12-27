United States | A House committee will release Trump’s tax records on Friday

Former President Donald Trump’s tax information for the years 2015–2021 has been made public.

of the United States a committee of the lower house of Congress, or the House of Representatives, publishes the former president Donald Trump’s tax information on Friday, reports news agency Reuters.

The US Supreme Court ruled in November that the committee has the right to see Trump’s tax records. The Democratic-led committee obtained the information last month as part of a broader investigation into Trump’s taxes.

Tax information is published for the years 2015–2021. However, sensitive information has been removed from them, and tax returns are still subject to confidentiality restrictions.

Last week, the committee published a report on its investigations. According to them, the United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) violated its own rules by not auditing Trump’s account information during three of his four years as president.

The committee’s report also included legislative proposals that would require the IRS to audit presidents.

Trump was the first president and presidential candidate in decades not to release his tax records during either of his campaigns. The current president Joe Biden released his information as a presidential candidate before his first election debate in 2020.