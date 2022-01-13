Opel is expanding its range of special series with the new one Blitz Edition, made for Corsa (also in 100% electric version) and Crossland. The special edition of the models of the German car manufacturer is available for the 1.2 75 and 100 HP petrol engines, 1.5 100 HP diesel engines and for the 100kW / 136 HP electric engines: in each of these cases, the completion of the purchase operations it can happen exclusively online, through four simple steps thanks to which it is also possible to book a test drive.

Regarding the versions with internal combustion engine, the exhaustive list of options included in the equipment highlights 6 accessories included, with an advantage on the price list of 1,250 euros: among the standard features there is also the Parking Pack, complete with rear sensors and 180-degree rear view camera, as well as many other equipment. The 100% electric Opel Corsa-e, on the other hand, presents a different list of included options, with in addition to the Parking Pack the three-phase on-board charger, to recharge the battery faster from public columns: in this case, the overall benefit is 850 euros. Finally, as for the Crossland, the equipment includes, among others, the Rear View Camera Pack for rear view from the camera, with an overall final advantage of 1,420 euros. After configuring the preferred model online according to individual preferences, an initial indication of the expected delivery period of the vehicle is immediately provided.

As explained by Opel itself, until the delivery of the vehicle there is the option of freely cancel your order for any reason, without reason and without penalty. An important advantage for the customer, which is added to the exclusive “Love it or return it” formula of the German brand, which allows you to return the vehicle within 90 days or before having traveled 3,000 kilometers from the date of registration: at this point it will be just pay 500 euros online by way of deposit, to proceed with the booking of the car. The purchase will be completed at the dealership, where the delivery of the car will also take place.