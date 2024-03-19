The ministry said that Blinken will visit Saudi Arabia and Egypt and will meet with senior leaders in the two countries.

Blinken will discuss with officials in Egypt and Saudi Arabia ways to provide more humanitarian aid to Gaza, in addition to discussing planning for the post-war period.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the US Secretary of State will hold discussions with Saudi leaders in Jeddah on Wednesday before moving to Cairo on Thursday to meet with Egyptian officials.

This will be Blinken's sixth tour in the Middle East since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas on October 7.

Blinken will also discuss “a political path for the Palestinian people with security guarantees with Israel, and a structure for lasting peace and security in the region.”

Blinken will also raise the imperative issue of putting an end to attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen on commercial ships, to restore stability and security in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, according to Miller.

In a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden renewed his “deep concern” about Israel’s implementation of a ground operation in Rafah.

The White House said in a statement that President Biden discussed with Netanyahu the ongoing negotiations in Qatar regarding the hostages and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The statement added that Biden stressed the urgent need to significantly increase the flow of life-saving aid to reach those in need throughout Gaza, with a particular focus on the north.

Although he repeatedly expressed his deep concern about the possibility of Israel carrying out a major ground operation in Rafah, Biden emphasized the necessity of defeating Hamas in Gaza.

Biden called for protecting the civilian population and facilitating the safe and unhindered delivery of aid throughout Gaza.