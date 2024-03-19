TV sports | The televising of the Swedish championships is shocking – “Absolutely miserable”

Swedish alpine star Kristoffer Jakobsen got angry about value selection questions.

Alpine skiing The Swedish championships will be held this week as part of a wider “SM weekend” in Luleå and Boden. Swedish public radio SVT is heavily involved in televising several different events.

Not everyone is satisfied with SVT's program choices during the week. Earth's alpine star Kristoffer Jakobsen got furious when the slalom championship is not shown on SVT channels.

“SVT is completely screwed and is a lousy television operator. It's really sad that slalom is not prioritized during the week,” Jakobsen told Norrländska Socialdemokraten Expressen's by.

“SVT made a terrible decision. I think it's strange that one of the most popular sports is just being ignored.”

Jakobsen won silver in the team competition at the 2021 World Championships. He has three slalom World Cup podium finishes. Jakobsen has competed in the last two Winter Olympics.

of SVT Project manager for SM week broadcasts Ulf Nilsson responded to Jakobsen's criticism by saying that the choices are not easy even for the channel.

“I completely understand his disappointment. He has every right to do so. We had to choose between different sports, and now slalom was forced into the role of the sufferer, like many other sports.”

According to Nilsson, SVT invests more money in the championship week than ever before. In total, 22 different sports compete for championships, and the big logistical puzzle is a tough nut to crack.

Instead of slalom, TV viewers in Sweden can see e.g. biathlon, arm wrestling and taekwondo as well as para competitions.