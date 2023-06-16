However, analysts say he can achieve at least one thing with his Chinese counterparts, which is to show that the most important bilateral relationship between two countries in the world is not about to collapse.

Sources said that Blinken will hold meetings in China on Sunday and Monday and may meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Thus, he will be the highest ranking US government official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

In a briefing on Wednesday, US officials said they did not expect the visit to bring about a breakthrough in the way Washington and Beijing treat each other.

This came in the wake of a tense phone call with Blinken on Tuesday evening, during which his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, asked the United States to stop interfering in his country’s affairs.

The visit, which could pave the way for a series of other diplomatic encounters including one between Xi and Biden this year, could show that the two foes have not given up on diplomacy.

Relations between the two countries are deteriorating in various fields, which has raised fears that the rivalry between them will turn into a conflict over Taiwan, which China considers its province. The two countries are also at odds over issues such as trade, microchips and human rights.

Of particular concern to China’s neighbors is its reluctance to allow regular military talks with Washington, despite repeated US attempts to do so. US officials said on Wednesday that opening channels of communication in the event of a crisis to reduce risks is a top priority.

“Anything that can lead to greater cooperation, broader dialogue and de-escalation between Beijing and Washington would be welcome,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.

US officials said Blinken’s main goal during the visit was to have “frank, direct and constructive” discussions. But a breakthrough is unlikely on any of the major issues, such as the issue of Americans detained in China.