The 992 Clubsport is perfect for people who visit the ‘Ring but don’t want a GT3.

The number of options you can choose for a Porsche 911 is immense. Just crank up the configurator and look at the possibilities. It is really unprecedented how specific you can put together your Porsche. Strangely enough, when it comes to hardware, there is less possible than before. For example, nowadays you can no longer order ceramic discs for every Porsche. Or how about the bucket seats, which can no longer be selected since the 911 of the 992 generation.

The ‘Club Sport’ option has been discontinued for some time now. And in itself it makes sense, if you want all that hardware, then you just buy a Porsche 911 GT3. But what if you already have a 992 and also want a Clubsport package? Well, then you can just go to Techart. The tuner from Leonberg is, just like Ruf, a specialist who is very close to Porsche.

992 Clubsport package

The Clubsport package for the 911 is intended for 911 owners who regularly visit a track day. The upgrades are safety-enhancing, the 911 will not drive much faster. The most striking is the half roll cage. That is not just a collection of steel pipes, but an FIA-approved cage. This is welded by hand and comes standard in matte black, but you can also have it sprayed in any color you want. You can optionally have the roll cage partially finished in Alcantara.

Then there are the six-point belts, which should keep you in place better. Here too you get standard black, but you can get any color you want. The belts are also FIA approved. So is there more for the 992 Clubsport package?

Of course! How about a fire extinguisher? Always handy to have with you when things go wrong. Finally, there is a towing hook, which you mount in the front bumper. Handy if you end up in the gravel trap and someone has to pull you out.

Lighter wheels

You can order the Clubsport package on any 911 Coupé. If it concerns a Carrera GTS, GT3 or Turbo, Techart has something else for you: rims! Techart has a set of wheels on offer for a lower unsprung weight Formula VIII Racingset. That is a forged wheel with central wheel hubs.

They measure 9.5 × 20 at the front and no less than 11.5 × 21 inches at the rear. Those are the sizes for a 911 Turbo, if you have a 911 GTS then the front wheels are half an inch narrower. If you have a 911 GT3, the rear wheels are 12 inches wide. For the 911 GTS, the front wheel weighs 9.8 kilograms and the rear wheel 11.9 kilograms. Considering the dimensions, that is a fairly low weight.

So if you have finally finished configuring your Porsche 911, you can Techart configurator continue compiling. The Clubsport package can of course be combined with all other TechArt upgrades for the 911. So take a weekend to figure out what your dream Porsche should look like.

Check out some below @wouter of the TechArt 911 Carrera S you will find:

