Blinken-Qin Gang meeting, Beijing calls on the United States to have an “objective and rational understanding” of China

Interview “sincere”, “thorough” and “constructive”: the first visit to Beijing by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, attempted to defuse the historic thaw between the United States and China. In the background, the question of Taiwan remains tense, an island on which “the greatest risk” remains in relations between the two great powers. Is this the balance emerges after nearly eight hours of talks at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse – on the western side of the Chinese capital where China traditionally holds diplomatic events prominent – between the head of US diplomacy and his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang.

As Agi explains, the relationships between China and the States United are “at the lowest point since diplomatic relations were established” between Washington and Beijingin 1979, and Beijing is asking the United States to have a “objective and rational understanding” of China, to meet them, maintain the political foundations of relations and, above all, to manage “unforeseen incidents with calm, professionalism and rationality”, reads a statement issued by the state-run China Central Television.

READ ALSO: Ukraine, China-USA: the Sherpas are on the move. Towards the end of the war?

The implicit, but clear, reference is todiplomatic incident triggered by the Chinese balloon shot down by the US off its coast last February, which had cooled the already complicated relations between China and the US, bringing them to an “ice cold”, as Beijing called them. The goal, for China, is to “promote the stabilization of Sino-American relations and put them back on track”: not an easy task, given the premises, but China and the United States, also according to Washington, have broken the ice with “candid, substantial and constructive” talks.

“Reduce the risk of misunderstandings”

